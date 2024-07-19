Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Host Hotels & Resorts Through Analyst Insights

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $21.75, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average has decreased by 4.4% from the previous average price target of $22.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Host Hotels & Resorts. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Greff JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $18.00 $20.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Overweight $24.00 $25.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $22.00 $22.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $23.00 $24.00

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts owns 77 predominantly urban and resort upper-upscale and luxury hotel properties representing nearly 42,000 rooms, mainly in the United States. Host recently sold off the company's interests in a joint venture owning a portfolio of hotels throughout Europe and also sold other joint ventures that owned properties in Asia and the United States. The majority of Host's portfolio operates under the Marriott and Starwood brands.

Host Hotels & Resorts: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Host Hotels & Resorts's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Host Hotels & Resorts's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.22% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Host Hotels & Resorts's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.01%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Host Hotels & Resorts's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.17%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Host Hotels & Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.75.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

