Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Home BancShares Through Analyst Insights

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $28.75, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.5% from the previous average price target of $27.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Home BancShares by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $30.00 $28.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $30.00 $27.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $28.00 $28.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $27.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Home BancShares. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Home BancShares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Home BancShares's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Home BancShares's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Home BancShares analyst ratings.

Get to Know Home BancShares Better

Home BancShares Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly owned community bank subsidiary, Centennial Bank. The bank provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking, as well as related financial services, to a diverse customer base. Its customer base includes businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company's loan portfolio, while diversified, is typically between half and two thirds in commercial real estate loans. The company's plan emphasizes growth, both through strategic acquisitions and organically within its existing markets. The bank also emphasizes attracting experienced bankers, credit quality, and a solid balance sheet. The bank's main source of net revenue is net interest income.

Key Indicators: Home BancShares's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Home BancShares displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.42%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Home BancShares's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 40.8%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Home BancShares's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Home BancShares's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.44%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.45.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HOMB

Date Firm Action From To Oct 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Jul 2021 Raymond James Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Apr 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for HOMB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.