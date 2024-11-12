Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Hilton Grand Vacations Through Analyst Insights

Analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 0 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Hilton Grand Vacations, presenting an average target of $45.5, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. A decline of 18.75% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hilton Grand Vacations. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $55.00 $57.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $44.00 $40.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $31.00 - Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $52.00 $71.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hilton Grand Vacations. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hilton Grand Vacations compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hilton Grand Vacations's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a timeshare company engaged in developing, marketing, selling, managing, and operating timeshare resorts, timeshare plans, and ancillary reservation services, under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates business in the following two segments: (i) Real estate sales and financing and (ii) Resort operations and club management. The majority of the company's revenue is earned through the Real estate sales and financing segment, which generates revenue from VOI sales, and Financing.

Hilton Grand Vacations's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hilton Grand Vacations's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 28.29%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hilton Grand Vacations's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hilton Grand Vacations's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.54%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hilton Grand Vacations's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Hilton Grand Vacations's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.63, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

