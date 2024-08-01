Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring GEN Restaurant Gr Through Analyst Insights

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of GEN Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:GENK), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $13.38, along with a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 11.5% from the previous average price target of $12.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of GEN Restaurant Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Kelly Roth MKM Lowers Buy $12.00 $14.00 Todd Brooks Benchmark Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $13.50 $10.00 George Kelly Roth MKM Raises Buy $14.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to GEN Restaurant Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of GEN Restaurant Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Discovering GEN Restaurant Gr: A Closer Look

GEN Restaurant Group Inc is an Asian casual dining restaurant in the United States. It offers an extensive menu of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood, and mixed vegetables.

GEN Restaurant Gr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: GEN Restaurant Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.73%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: GEN Restaurant Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.98% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): GEN Restaurant Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.83%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22, GEN Restaurant Gr faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

