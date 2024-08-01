Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Fiverr Intl Through Analyst Insights

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Fiverr Intl (NYSE:FVRR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $35.0, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average has decreased by 1.88% from the previous average price target of $35.67.

A clear picture of Fiverr Intl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Lowers Neutral $25.00 $37.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $44.00 $39.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $36.00 $33.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fiverr Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Fiverr Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Fiverr Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Fiverr Intl's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Fiverr International Ltd is involved in buying and selling digital services in the same fashion as physical goods on an e-commerce platform. It is set out to design a digital marketplace that is built with a comprehensive SKU-like services catalog and a search, finds, and order process that mirrors a typical e-commerce transaction. The service offerings of the company include Graphics and Design, Digital Marketing, Wiring and Translation, and Video and Animation among others.

A Deep Dive into Fiverr Intl's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Fiverr Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.33% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fiverr Intl's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fiverr Intl's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fiverr Intl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, Fiverr Intl faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

