Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Fidelity National Info Through Analyst Insights

Ratings for Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Fidelity National Info, presenting an average target of $94.75, a high estimate of $103.00, and a low estimate of $89.00. Observing a 7.82% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $87.88.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Fidelity National Info by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $103.00 $88.00 David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $94.00 $92.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $98.00 $90.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Raises Hold $90.00 $80.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $98.00 $90.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Buy $96.00 $90.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $89.00 $85.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $90.00 $88.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fidelity National Info. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fidelity National Info compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Fidelity National Info's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Fidelity National Info's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fidelity National Info analyst ratings.

Discovering Fidelity National Info: A Closer Look

Fidelity National Information Services provides core processing and ancillary services to banks, but its business has expanded over time. By acquiring SunGard in 2015, the company now provides record-keeping and other services to investment firms. With the acquisition of Worldpay in 2019, FIS was providing payment processing services for merchants and holding leading positions in the United States and United Kingdom. But the company sold off a majority interest in Worldpay and now has only a minority stake.

Fidelity National Info: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fidelity National Info's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.68% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.76%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fidelity National Info's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.39%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fidelity National Info's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.69%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, Fidelity National Info adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FIS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for FIS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.