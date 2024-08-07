Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Fidelity National Info Through Analyst Insights

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Fidelity National Info, presenting an average target of $85.8, a high estimate of $93.00, and a low estimate of $79.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.32% from the previous average price target of $82.25.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Fidelity National Info is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $88.00 $86.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $79.00 - James Friedman Susquehanna Maintains Positive $86.00 $86.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $93.00 $82.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $83.00 $75.00

Fidelity National Information Services provides core processing and ancillary services to banks, but its business has expanded over time. By acquiring SunGard in 2015, the company now provides record-keeping and other services to investment firms. With the acquisition of Worldpay in 2019, FIS was providing payment processing services for merchants and holding leading positions in the United States and United Kingdom. But the company sold off a majority interest in Worldpay and now has only a minority stake.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Fidelity National Info showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.92% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fidelity National Info's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 29.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fidelity National Info's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.9%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fidelity National Info's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.59%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Fidelity National Info's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.63.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

