Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Fidelity National Finl Through Analyst Insights

Analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $56.2, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. A 0.71% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $56.60.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Fidelity National Finl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $53.00 $53.00 John Campbell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $60.00 $60.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $53.00 $55.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $55.00 $56.00 John Campbell Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $60.00 $59.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fidelity National Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fidelity National Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Fidelity National Finl's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Fidelity National Finl's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fidelity National Finl analyst ratings.

Discovering Fidelity National Finl: A Closer Look

Fidelity National Financial Inc provides title insurance, escrow, and other title-related services. It operates in three segments: Title, F&G, Corporate and Other. The title segment that derives the majority of revenue consists of the operations of title insurance underwriters and related businesses, which provide title insurance and escrow and other title-related services including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, and home warranty products. Substantially all of the company's revenue is generated in the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Fidelity National Finl's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Fidelity National Finl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 34.26% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fidelity National Finl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fidelity National Finl's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fidelity National Finl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fidelity National Finl's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.6. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

