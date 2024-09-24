Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring F5 Through Analyst Insights

Analysts' ratings for F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated F5 and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $211.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $235.00 and a low estimate of $186.00. This current average has increased by 10.8% from the previous average price target of $190.43.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of F5 by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $212.00 $185.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $210.00 $180.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $186.00 $167.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $205.00 $182.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $215.00 $210.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $214.00 $189.00 Alex Henderson Needham Raises Buy $235.00 $220.00

All You Need to Know About F5

F5 is a market leader in the application delivery controller market. The company sells products for security, application performance, and automation. Its three customer verticals are enterprises, service providers, and government entities. Revenue is evenly split between its services business and products business with revenue trending toward products due to software adoption. The Seattle-based firm was incorporated in 1996, has about 6,500 employees, and generates about 55% its revenue within the Americas, 25% in EMEA, and 20% in APAC/Japan.

F5's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: F5's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.02%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: F5's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.72% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): F5's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.67% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, F5 adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

