Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Exact Sciences Through Analyst Insights

Analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Exact Sciences, presenting an average target of $75.25, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 12.64%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Exact Sciences's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $75.00 $88.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $72.00 $80.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Lowers Buy $70.00 $80.00 Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $70.00 - Mark Massaro BTIG Lowers Buy $70.00 $80.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Lowers Buy $80.00 $85.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $85.00 $90.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Buy $80.00 $100.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Exact Sciences. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Exact Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Exact Sciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Exact Sciences's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Exact Sciences analyst ratings.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. Exact's Cologuard screening test, a noninvasive stool-based DNA test, is a pre-cancer screening test for colorectal cancer. The company also competes in the precision oncology market with Oncotype DX, a suite of tissue-based genomic tests for estimating recurrence risk and likelihood of benefit from chemotherapy for breast and colon cancer, and OncoExTra, a liquid-based comprehensive genomic profiling test. It is developing liquid biopsy tests for molecular residual disease, colorectal cancer screening, and multicancer screening, too.

Exact Sciences: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Exact Sciences's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.82% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Exact Sciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -17.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.51%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exact Sciences's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.82.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EXAS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for EXAS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.