Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Essential Props Realty Through Analyst Insights

Ratings for Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $35.39, along with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.48% from the previous average price target of $33.55.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Essential Props Realty among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $33.00 $32.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $40.00 $39.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Outperform $35.00 $31.00 Connor Siversky Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $34.00 $37.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $39.00 $36.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $32.00 $30.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $36.00 $33.00 Connor Siversky Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $37.00 $34.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $36.25 $32.00 Sheila McGrath Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $34.00 $33.00 Sheila McGrath Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $33.00 $32.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Essential Props Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Essential Props Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Essential Props Realty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Essential Props Realty's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Essential Props Realty analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Essential Props Realty

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust. It is an internally managed real estate company acquires, owns and manages single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses.

Essential Props Realty: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Essential Props Realty's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 27.79%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Essential Props Realty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 41.85%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Essential Props Realty's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.52% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.69.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

