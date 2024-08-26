Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Equity Residential Through Analyst Insights

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $74.83, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $70.08, the current average has increased by 6.78%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Equity Residential is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $77.00 $73.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $77.00 $69.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $73.00 $72.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Neutral $75.00 $68.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $75.00 $74.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $85.00 $80.00 Brent Dilts UBS Raises Buy $82.00 $75.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $80.00 $70.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $73.00 $67.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $68.00 $66.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $69.00 $66.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $64.00 $61.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Equity Residential. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equity Residential compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Equity Residential's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Equity Residential's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Equity Residential Better

Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 302 apartment communities with around 80,000 units and is developing two additional properties with 537 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.

Equity Residential: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Equity Residential showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.35% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equity Residential's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.61% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Residential's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.89%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, Equity Residential adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

