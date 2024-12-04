Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Ecovyst Through Analyst Insights

Ratings for Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $10.75, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. A 2.27% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $11.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Ecovyst among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $10.00 $9.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $9.00 $11.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ecovyst. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ecovyst compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ecovyst's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ecovyst's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ecovyst analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Ecovyst's Background

Ecovyst Inc is a integrated and global provider of materials, specialty catalysts and services. Its products contribute to lower emissions and cleaner air, higher fuel efficiency and cleaner fuels, and key enablers to advance transition to clean energy. The company has two reporting segments: (1) Ecoservices and (2) Advanced Materials & Catalysts. Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides on-purpose virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications. Maximum revenue is generated from Ecoservices segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Ecovyst's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ecovyst's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ecovyst's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.95% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ecovyst's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.97%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.78%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ecovyst's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.22. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ECVT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Aug 2021 Keybanc Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ECVT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.