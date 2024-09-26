Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Ecolab Through Analyst Insights

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $271.5, a high estimate of $306.00, and a low estimate of $228.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.55% increase from the previous average price target of $257.23.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ecolab. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $305.00 $270.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Outperform $306.00 $260.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $276.00 $288.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $270.00 - Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Neutral $228.00 $225.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $267.00 $243.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $265.00 $267.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Buy $272.00 $251.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Neutral $267.00 $257.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $282.00 $270.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Buy $283.00 $233.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ecolab. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ecolab compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ecolab's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ecolab's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Ecolab

Ecolab produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the industrial manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, and life sciences markets. The firm is theglobal marketshare leader in this category with a wide array of products and services, including dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and infection control products. Additionally, Ecolab sells customized water management solutions across its end markets. The company has a strong hold on the US market and is growing its presence abroad.

Understanding the Numbers: Ecolab's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ecolab displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.47%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ecolab's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ecolab's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.95%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.3%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ecolab's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.98, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

