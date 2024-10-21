Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring DTE Energy Through Analyst Insights

15 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 10 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $133.27, along with a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $121.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.42% increase from the previous average price target of $125.23.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of DTE Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Hold $137.00 - James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $140.00 $135.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $137.00 $128.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $137.00 $128.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $136.00 $130.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $128.00 $121.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $130.00 $126.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Outperform $133.00 $121.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $135.00 $126.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Buy $136.00 $131.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $121.00 $114.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $137.00 $120.00 Paul Fremont Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $131.00 - Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $128.00 $123.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $133.00 $125.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DTE Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DTE Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of DTE Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of DTE Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DTE Energy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind DTE Energy

DTE Energy owns two regulated utilities in Michigan that contribute 90% of earnings. DTE Electric serves approximately 2.3 million customers in southeastern Michigan, including Detroit. DTE Gas serves 1.3 million customers throughout the state. In addition, DTE has nonutility businesses and investments including energy marketing and trading, renewable natural gas facilities, and on-site industrial energy projects.

DTE Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: DTE Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.12%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: DTE Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): DTE Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.89%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DTE Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.69%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.09, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DTE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 B of A Securities Upgrades Underperform Buy Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DTE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.