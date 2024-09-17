Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Doximity Through Analyst Insights

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Doximity, revealing an average target of $33.4, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Marking an increase of 8.51%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $30.78.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Doximity among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Raises Outperform $45.00 $41.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $40.00 $37.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Neutral $30.00 $27.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Hold $35.00 $31.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $34.00 $29.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Neutral $32.00 $29.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $31.00 Scott Berg Needham Announces Buy $38.00 - Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $26.00 $25.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $19.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Doximity. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Doximity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Doximity's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Doximity's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Doximity analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Doximity

Doximity Inc is a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. Its cloud-based platform provides members with tools specifically built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, securely coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Doximity: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Doximity's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.79%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Doximity's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 32.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Doximity's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.56%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Doximity's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.84%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Doximity adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DOCS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DOCS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.