Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Dow Through Analyst Insights

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Dow (NYSE:DOW), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Dow, revealing an average target of $55.43, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. This current average has decreased by 5.59% from the previous average price target of $58.71.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Dow among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $60.00 $62.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $54.00 $57.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $57.00 $58.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $55.00 $60.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $55.00 $57.00 Frank Mitsch Fermium Research Lowers Hold $54.00 $60.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $53.00 $57.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dow. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Dow compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Dow's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dow analyst ratings.

Discovering Dow: A Closer Look

Dow Chemical is a diversified global chemicals producer, formed in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. The firm is a leading producer of several chemicals, including polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and silicone rubber. Its products have numerous applications in both consumer and industrial end markets.

Key Indicators: Dow's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Dow's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.42% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Dow's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.99% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dow's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.37%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dow's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.74% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Dow's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.97, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DOW

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Jan 2022 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Jan 2022 Mizuho Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DOW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.