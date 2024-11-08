Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Dominion Energy Through Analyst Insights

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Dominion Energy, revealing an average target of $58.4, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $57.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.31% increase from the previous average price target of $52.00.

The standing of Dominion Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Carly Davenport Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $61.00 - Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $58.00 $54.00 Paul Zimbardo Jefferies Announces Hold $58.00 - Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $58.00 $48.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $57.00 $54.00

Delving into Dominion Energy's Background

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 30 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 90,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion is constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

Dominion Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Dominion Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.44% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dominion Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 23.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dominion Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.94%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.64.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

