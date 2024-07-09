Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Devon Energy Through Analyst Insights

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has been analyzed by 18 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 4 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $61.67, with a high estimate of $69.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average has increased by 5.26% from the previous average price target of $58.59.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Devon Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Maintains Positive $65.00 $65.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $64.00 $67.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $57.00 $57.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $54.00 $52.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $64.00 $62.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Announces Buy $64.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $61.00 $60.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $61.00 $57.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $57.00 $55.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $67.00 $69.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $57.00 $53.00 Derrick Whitfield Stifel Raises Buy $66.00 $65.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $69.00 $66.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $65.00 $52.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $60.00 $59.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $50.00 $49.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $62.00 $55.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $67.00 $53.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Devon Energy

Devon Energy is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several top US shale plays. While roughly two thirds of its production comes from the Permian Basin, it also holds a meaningful presence in the Anadarko, Eagle Ford, and Bakken basins. At the end of 2023, Devon reported net proved reserves of 1.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 658,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 at a ratio of 73% oil and natural gas liquids and 27% natural gas.

Financial Insights: Devon Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Devon Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.94%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Devon Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.92%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Devon Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.41%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Devon Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.53, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

