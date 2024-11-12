Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Delta Air Lines Through Analyst Insights

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $66.38, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. This current average has increased by 15.44% from the previous average price target of $57.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Delta Air Lines is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Helane Becker TD Cowen Raises Buy $75.00 $59.00 Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies Raises Buy $72.00 $58.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $52.00 Jamie Baker JP Morgan Raises Overweight $80.00 $68.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $59.00 $50.00 David Vernon Bernstein Raises Outperform $65.00 $62.00 Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies Raises Buy $60.00 $56.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Delta Air Lines. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Delta Air Lines compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Delta Air Lines's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Delta Air Lines's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Delta Air Lines analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Delta Air Lines: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Delta Air Lines's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.22% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Delta Air Lines's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.77%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Delta Air Lines's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.69%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, Delta Air Lines adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DAL

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Berenberg Upgrades Hold Buy Jan 2022 Argus Research Upgrades Hold Buy Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for DAL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.