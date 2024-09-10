Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Dave Through Analyst Insights

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $60.57, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. This current average represents a 4.76% decrease from the previous average price target of $63.60.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Dave among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $53.00 $53.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Announces Buy $53.00 - Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Jacob Stephan Lake Street Announces Buy $53.00 - Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $75.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dave. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dave compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dave's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Dave's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Dave Better

Dave Inc is a financial services company. It is engaged in offering banking app that offers its customers banking, financial insights, overdraft protection, building credit, and finding side gigs.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Dave

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Dave's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 30.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dave's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.94%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.73%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dave's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.63%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dave's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.53. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

