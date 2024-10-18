Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring CryoPort Through Analyst Insights

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated CryoPort and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $10.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. Experiencing a 38.27% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $16.20.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of CryoPort's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Leonard UBS Raises Neutral $9.00 $7.00 Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Neutral $7.00 $17.00 Matthew Stanton Jefferies Lowers Hold $8.00 $20.00 David Saxon Needham Lowers Buy $11.00 $18.00 Yuan Zhi B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $15.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CryoPort. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CryoPort compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CryoPort's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CryoPort's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CryoPort analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About CryoPort

CryoPort Inc is a leader serving the life sciences industry as a provider of integrated temperature-controlled supply chain solutions supporting the life sciences in the biopharma/pharma, animal health, and reproductive medicine markets. Geographically the company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC), generating a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

CryoPort: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CryoPort showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.01% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CryoPort's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -138.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CryoPort's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -19.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CryoPort's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: CryoPort's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.09, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CYRX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Feb 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Roth Capital Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CYRX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.