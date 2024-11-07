Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Coty Through Analyst Insights

Throughout the last three months, 18 analysts have evaluated Coty (NYSE:COTY), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 4 2 5 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $11.75, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Experiencing a 6.0% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $12.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Coty by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Underweight $7.00 $8.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Lowers Buy $11.00 $12.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $10.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $12.00 $14.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Lowers Buy $14.50 $17.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $10.00 $11.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Lowers Outperform $13.00 $14.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $14.00 $14.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $10.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $10.00 $11.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $10.00 $10.50 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $11.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $11.00 $12.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Raises Buy $17.00 $16.50 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $15.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Coty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Coty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Coty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Coty's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Coty analyst ratings.

About Coty

Coty is a global beauty maker that focuses on fragrance (59% of sales) and color cosmetics (28%), with limited exposure to skincare (5%) and body care (8%). For the fragrance business, Coty licenses luxury and high-end brands including Gucci, Burberry, Hugo Boss, Davidoff, and Calvin Klein, while its consumer cosmetics business focuses on acquired mass brands such as CoverGirl, Max Factor, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, and Bourjois. It also collaborates with social media celebrities Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to launch makeup products bearing their names. By region, Coty generates close to 44% of sales from Europe, 42% from the Americas, and 14% from Asia-Pacific. German investment firm JAB is a controlling shareholder, with a 53% stake.

Coty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Coty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.87% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Coty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.56%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.82%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.08, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for COTY

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 DA Davidson Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for COTY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.