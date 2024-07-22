Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Coterra Energy Through Analyst Insights

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $35.5, along with a high estimate of $41.00 and a low estimate of $31.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.12% increase from the previous average price target of $33.14.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Coterra Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $34.00 $35.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Announces Buy $34.00 - Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $31.00 $30.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $35.00 $27.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $39.00 $37.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $41.00 $37.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $33.00 $32.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $37.00 $34.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Coterra Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Coterra Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Coterra Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Coterra Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's operations are primarily concentrated in three core operating areas; the Permian Basin in west Texas and southeast New Mexico, the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania, and the Anadarko Basin in the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma.

Financial Milestones: Coterra Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Coterra Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -19.36% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Coterra Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.23.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

