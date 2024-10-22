Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Construction Partners Through Analyst Insights

Ratings for Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $71.5, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. Marking an increase of 15.32%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $62.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Construction Partners by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $92.00 $68.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Neutral $55.00 $50.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $72.00 $69.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Raises Buy $67.00 $61.00

Get to Know Construction Partners Better

Construction Partners Inc operates as an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to the public and private sectors. Its services cover the construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt.

Construction Partners's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Construction Partners's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Construction Partners's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Construction Partners's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.73%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Construction Partners's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.25% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.93, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

