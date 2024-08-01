Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Conmed Through Analyst Insights

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Conmed (NYSE:CNMD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Conmed, presenting an average target of $89.5, a high estimate of $107.00, and a low estimate of $71.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.42% lower than the prior average price target of $96.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Conmed among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $80.00 $95.00 Rick Wise Stifel Lowers Buy $76.00 $88.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $71.00 $77.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $97.00 $106.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $106.00 $107.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $107.00 $107.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Conmed. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Conmed compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Conmed's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Conmed's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Conmed analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Conmed

Conmed Corp is a Utica, New York-based medical equipment company that focuses on sports medicine procedures and general surgeries. The firm currently reports through two reporting units, orthopedic surgery, and general surgery. From a geographic perspective, the firm is U.S.-centric, with maximum domestic sales accounting for revenue, EMEA accounting for second place, APAC at third, and the non-U.S. Americas region driving the remaining revenue.

Conmed: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Conmed's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Conmed's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.31%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Conmed's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.33%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, Conmed adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CNMD

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Oct 2021 Needham Maintains Buy Oct 2021 Needham Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CNMD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.