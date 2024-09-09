Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Colgate-Palmolive Through Analyst Insights

17 analysts have shared their evaluations of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $106.0, a high estimate of $122.00, and a low estimate of $91.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $100.67, the current average has increased by 5.29%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Colgate-Palmolive's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $109.00 $107.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Buy $122.00 $119.00 Robert Moskow TD Cowen Raises Buy $115.00 $110.00 Callum Elliott Bernstein Raises Market Perform $103.00 $100.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $107.00 $104.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $111.00 $103.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $96.00 $91.00 Kaumil Gajrawala Jefferies Lowers Hold $95.00 $103.00 Robert Moskow TD Cowen Announces Buy $110.00 - Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Buy $105.00 $95.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $91.00 $85.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $106.00 $100.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $104.00 $98.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Raises Buy $112.00 $103.00 Bryan Spillane B of A Securities Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $97.00 $92.00 Kevin Grundy Exane BNP Paribas Announces Outperform $109.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Colgate-Palmolive. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Colgate-Palmolive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Colgate-Palmolive's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Colgate-Palmolive's Background

Since its founding in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive has grown to become a leading player in the household and personal care arena. In addition to its namesake oral care line (which accounts for more than 40% of its total sales), the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and homecare products that are sold in over 200 countries. International sales account for about 70% of its total business, including approximately 45% from emerging regions. It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's (around one fifth of sales), which primarily sells its products through veterinarians and specialty pet retailers.

Colgate-Palmolive's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Colgate-Palmolive's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.89% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Colgate-Palmolive's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.45% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Colgate-Palmolive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 414.16%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Colgate-Palmolive's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.42%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 70.54, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

