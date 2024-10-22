Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Coherent Through Analyst Insights

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 17 analysts have published ratings on Coherent (NYSE:COHR) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 9 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $86.18, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Observing a 18.72% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $72.59.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Coherent among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $105.00 $84.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Maintains Neutral $86.00 $86.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $120.00 $84.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $108.00 $90.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $90.00 $65.00 Tim Savageaux Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $50.00 $45.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $85.00 $72.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $86.00 $78.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $84.00 $76.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $72.00 $58.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $84.00 $72.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $75.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $66.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $75.00 $68.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $85.00 $75.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $75.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Coherent. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Coherent compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Coherent's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Coherent's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Coherent

Coherent Corp engaged in materials, networking, and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The firm operates in three segments Networking, Materials, and Lasers Segment. It generates maximum revenue from Networking segment. The company geographically operates in North America. Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the world.

Financial Insights: Coherent

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Coherent's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.07% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Coherent's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.08%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coherent's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.83, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

