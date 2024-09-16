Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring CMS Energy Through Analyst Insights

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $68.0, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. Observing a 5.43% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $64.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of CMS Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $73.00 $68.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Buy $73.00 $69.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $60.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $75.00 $66.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $60.00 Shahriar Pourreza Guggenheim Raises Buy $67.00 $66.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $70.00 $66.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $58.00 $61.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CMS Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CMS Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for CMS Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy is an energy holding company with three principal businesses. Its regulated utility, Consumers Energy, provides regulated natural gas service to 1.8 million customers and electric service to 1.9 million customers in Michigan. CMS Enterprises is engaged in wholesale power generation, including contracted renewable energy. CMS sold EnerBank in October 2021.

Breaking Down CMS Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: CMS Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CMS Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.13% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CMS Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.52%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CMS Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.57%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CMS Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.03. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

