Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring CF Industries Holdings Through Analyst Insights

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for CF Industries Holdings, revealing an average target of $86.09, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.71% from the previous average price target of $83.82.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive CF Industries Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Roberts UBS Raises Neutral $85.00 $80.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Overweight $90.00 $80.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $88.00 $80.00 Andrew Wong RBC Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $85.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Neutral $83.00 $76.00 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Raises Outperform $100.00 $95.00 John Roberts UBS Raises Neutral $80.00 $78.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $85.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $83.00 $87.00 Andrew Wong RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $85.00 $90.00 John Roberts UBS Lowers Neutral $78.00 $86.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CF Industries Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CF Industries Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CF Industries Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CF Industries Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CF Industries Holdings analyst ratings.

Delving into CF Industries Holdings's Background

CF Industries is a leading producer and distributor of nitrogen, which is primarily used in fertilizers. The company operates nitrogen manufacturing plants primarily in North America. CF also produces nitrogen in the United Kingdom and holds a joint venture interest in a nitrogen production facility in Trinidad and Tobago. CF makes nitrogen primarily using low-cost US natural gas as its feedstock, making CF one of the lowest-cost nitrogen producers globally. The company is also investing in carbon-free blue and green ammonia, which can be used an alternative fuel to hydrogen or as a means to transport hydrogen.

Understanding the Numbers: CF Industries Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: CF Industries Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.44%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CF Industries Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.71%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CF Industries Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.04% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: CF Industries Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.59. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

