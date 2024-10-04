Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring CBRE Group Through Analyst Insights

Analysts' ratings for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $119.0, a high estimate of $132.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.21% increase from the previous average price target of $111.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive CBRE Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $132.00 $123.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $120.00 $110.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $123.00 $100.00 Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $124.00 $122.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $105.00 - Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $110.00 $100.00

Unveiling the Story Behind CBRE Group

CBRE Group provides a wide range of real estate services to owners, occupants, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. Additionally, CBRE's investment management arm manages over $140 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.

Financial Insights: CBRE Group

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: CBRE Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CBRE Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.55%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CBRE Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.56%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CBRE Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.56%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CBRE Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.78, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

