Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Carlisle Companies Through Analyst Insights

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Carlisle Companies, revealing an average target of $490.2, a high estimate of $506.00, and a low estimate of $460.00. A 0.01% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $490.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Carlisle Companies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Hughes Truist Securities Announces Hold $460.00 - Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Outperform $500.00 $506.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $505.00 $480.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $506.00 $500.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $480.00 $475.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Carlisle Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Carlisle Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Carlisle Companies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Carlisle Companies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Carlisle Companies analyst ratings.

Discovering Carlisle Companies: A Closer Look

Carlisle Companies Inc is a holding company. The company manufactures and sells single-ply roofing products and warranted systems and accessories for the commercial building industry. The company is organized into two segments including Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies. The company's product portfolio includes moisture protection products, protective roofing underlayments, integrated air and vapor barriers, spray polyurethane foam and coating systems, and others. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the Carlisle Construction Materials segment, and more than half of the total revenue is earned in the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Carlisle Companies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Carlisle Companies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.86% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Carlisle Companies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.31% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carlisle Companies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.47%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carlisle Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.7%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Carlisle Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.83, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CSL

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Nov 2021 Zelman Initiates Coverage On Buy Oct 2021 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CSL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.