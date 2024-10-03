Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring California Resources Through Analyst Insights

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated California Resources (NYSE:CRC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $62.14, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.59% increase from the previous average price target of $61.17.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive California Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $57.00 $55.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $63.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Raises Buy $65.00 $57.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $62.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Announces Buy $63.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to California Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of California Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of California Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of California Resources's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About California Resources

California Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company operating properties exclusively within California. It provides affordable and reliable energy in a safe and responsible manner, to support and enhance the quality of life of Californians and the local communities in which the company operates. It has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the United States and is focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral, and technical resources for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions-reducing projects.

Unraveling the Financial Story of California Resources

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: California Resources's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.76%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: California Resources's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): California Resources's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): California Resources's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: California Resources's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.6. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

