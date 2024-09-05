Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring BlackRock Through Analyst Insights

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated BlackRock and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $941.77, accompanied by a high estimate of $1036.00 and a low estimate of $837.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.36% increase from the previous average price target of $929.17.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive BlackRock is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $945.00 $920.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Announces Overweight $985.00 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $937.00 $912.00 William Katz Citigroup Raises Buy $930.00 $920.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $912.00 $924.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $920.00 $910.00 Stephen Biggar Argus Research Raises Buy $910.00 $880.00 Mike Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $1036.00 $1013.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $934.00 $915.00 Mike Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $1013.00 $1025.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Lowers Neutral $837.00 $842.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Buy $969.00 $974.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $915.00 $915.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to BlackRock. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BlackRock compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BlackRock's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About BlackRock

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $10.646 trillion in assets under management at the end of June 2024. Its product mix is fairly diverse, with 55% of managed assets in equity strategies, 26% in fixed income, 9% in multiasset classes, 7% in money market funds, and 3% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for around two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

BlackRock: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BlackRock's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.66% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: BlackRock's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 31.11%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.75%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlackRock's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: BlackRock's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.29, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

