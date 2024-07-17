Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Apellis Pharmaceuticals Through Analyst Insights

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 6 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $76.17, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. A 6.77% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $81.70.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $77.00 $90.00 Colleen Kusy Baird Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $46.00 - Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $92.00 $92.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $48.00 $57.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $60.00 $67.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $92.00 - Eliana Merle UBS Lowers Buy $85.00 $89.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $52.00 $60.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $92.00 $92.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Apellis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Apellis Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 284.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -38.55%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apellis Pharmaceuticals's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -28.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, Apellis Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

