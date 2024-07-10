Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring APA Through Analyst Insights

Throughout the last three months, 15 analysts have evaluated APA (NASDAQ:APA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 6 5 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 2 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 2 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for APA, revealing an average target of $39.8, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.12%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of APA among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $41.00 $41.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Announces Underperform $31.00 - Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $39.00 $52.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $33.00 $35.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $52.00 $53.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Underperform $35.00 $34.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $33.00 $35.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Underperform $34.00 $32.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $57.00 $54.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $40.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Underperform $32.00 $34.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $55.00 - Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $54.00 $50.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $35.00 $33.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Announces Underweight $28.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to APA. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of APA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of APA's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of APA's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind APA

Based in Houston, APA is an independent exploration and production company. It operates primarily in the US, Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname. At year-end 2023, proved reserves totaled 807 million barrels of oil equivalent, with net reported production of 405 thousand boe/day that year (64% of which was oil and natural gas liquids, with the remainder natural gas).

Key Indicators: APA's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, APA faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.84% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: APA's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): APA's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: APA's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.03. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

