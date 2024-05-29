Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Anika Therapeutics Through Analyst Insights

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Anika Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $30.0, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Consistency is reflected as the current average remains at the same level as the previous average price target.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Anika Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Sellers Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $24.00 $24.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $37.00 $37.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Raises Outperform $37.00 $29.00 George Sellers Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $22.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Anika Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Anika Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Anika Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Anika Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Anika Therapeutics's Background

Anika Therapeutics Inc is an orthopedic medicines company. It is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies. The company focuses on orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Anika Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Anika Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.85%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Anika Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -11.14% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Anika Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.15%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Anika Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.69%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Anika Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

