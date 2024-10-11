Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring ANI Pharmaceuticals Through Analyst Insights

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for ANI Pharmaceuticals, revealing an average target of $79.8, a high estimate of $94.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Highlighting a 8.54% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $87.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of ANI Pharmaceuticals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Amsellem Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $68.00 - Elliot Wilbur Raymond James Raises Outperform $83.00 $81.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $94.00 $94.00 Gregory Fraser Truist Securities Lowers Hold $60.00 $80.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $94.00 $94.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ANI Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of ANI Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic prescription pharmaceuticals. It manufactures liquid, powder, and oral solid dose products. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytic, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. Some of its generic products include Erythromycin ethyl succinate, Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone (EEMT), Etodolac Fenofibrate, Fluvoxamine, Hydrocortisone Enema and Vancomycin. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Key Indicators: ANI Pharmaceuticals's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ANI Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.44% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ANI Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -1.95%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ANI Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.59%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): ANI Pharmaceuticals's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.29%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: ANI Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.63.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

