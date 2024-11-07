Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Amicus Therapeutics Through Analyst Insights

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $17.4, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. This current average has increased by 0.87% from the previous average price target of $17.25.

The perception of Amicus Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $15.00 $13.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $18.00 $19.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $20.00 $20.00 Dennis Ding Jefferies Announces Buy $18.00 - Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $16.00 $17.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. The company is engaged in developing a pipeline of medicines for rare metabolic diseases, including a rare disease gene therapy portfolio. It has a portfolio of product opportunities, including oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants; a clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease, and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio. The company has one segment focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of advanced therapies to treat a range of devastating rare and orphan diseases.

Financial Insights: Amicus Therapeutics

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amicus Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 34.04% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Amicus Therapeutics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amicus Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.93%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amicus Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Amicus Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.35. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

