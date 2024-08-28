Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Americold Realty Trust Through Analyst Insights

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $30.62, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.59% from the previous average price target of $29.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Americold Realty Trust is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $34.00 $33.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $24.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $31.00 $30.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $33.00 $31.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $26.00 David Rodgers Baird Raises Outperform $31.00 $29.00 Andrew Rosivach Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $31.00 - Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Maintains Overweight $30.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Americold Realty Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Americold Realty Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Americold Realty Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Americold Realty Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Americold Realty Trust analyst ratings.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Inc is the world's second-largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses behind privately held Lineage Logistics. The Atlanta, Georgia-based firm owns and operates approximately 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, spanning 1.5 billion cubic feet. In 2022, the firm derived more than 80% of its revenue from the United States but also has sizable operations in Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Americold supplements its core business by providing supply management and transportation services to its various customers. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Americold Realty Trust's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Americold Realty Trust displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.75%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Americold Realty Trust's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.7%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Americold Realty Trust's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.82%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Americold Realty Trust's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, Americold Realty Trust adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for COLD

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral Jan 2022 Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for COLD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.