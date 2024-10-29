Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Alkami Technology Through Analyst Insights

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Alkami Technology, presenting an average target of $37.86, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 17.8% from the previous average price target of $32.14.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Alkami Technology is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $41.00 $38.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $43.00 $32.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $38.00 $35.00 Jacob Stephan Lake Street Raises Buy $36.00 $30.00 Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $34.00 $28.00 Jeff Van Rhee Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $38.00 $31.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $31.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology Inc is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider. Alkami Platform, allows FIs to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues and meaningfully improve operational efficiency with the support of a proprietary, true cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

A Deep Dive into Alkami Technology's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Alkami Technology displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.93%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alkami Technology's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -14.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.79%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alkami Technology's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

