Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Adient Through Analyst Insights

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Adient (NYSE:ADNT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $28.1, with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average represents a 13.08% decrease from the previous average price target of $32.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Adient by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $21.00 $32.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $27.00 $31.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $29.00 Colin Langan UBS Lowers Neutral $24.00 $27.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $40.00 $42.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $31.00 $32.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $34.00 Colin Langan UBS Lowers Neutral $27.00 $31.00 James Picariello Exane BNP Paribas Announces Neutral $26.00 - Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $32.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Adient. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Adient compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Adient's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Adient's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Adient analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Adient

Adient began trading Oct. 31, 2016, when Johnson Controls spun off its automotive experience segment into this new company. Adient is the leading seating supplier to the industry with about one third of theglobal market Its share in China is now nearly 20%, down from about 45%, following the sale of its main joint venture there at the end of fiscal 2021. Unconsolidated seating revenue from joint ventures after factoring in the sale was about $3.8 billion in fiscal 2023 and consolidated China revenue was $1.4 billion. The company is headquartered in Ireland but has corporate offices in the Detroit area. Fiscal 2023 (Sept. 30 year-end) consolidated revenue, which excludes joint venture sales, was $15.4 billion and fiscal 2024 is forecast to about $14.6 billion.

Financial Insights: Adient

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Adient faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.36% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Adient's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.3%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adient's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adient's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Adient's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.32, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ADNT

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Barclays Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight Nov 2021 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ADNT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.