Peel Mining Sees Strong Shareholder Support in AGM

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) announced that all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, reflecting strong shareholder support. The meeting included key votes such as the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Mark Okeby. This outcome indicates continued confidence in the company’s strategic direction and leadership.

