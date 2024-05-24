News & Insights

Peel Hunt LLP Ups Stake in Pennpetro Energy

May 24, 2024 — 03:47 am EDT

Pennpetro Energy Plc (GB:PPP) has released an update.

Peel Hunt LLP has increased its stake in Pennpetro Energy PLC, reaching a total of 13.03% in voting rights as of May 21, 2024. This change represents a notable increase from their previous position of 12.23%. The firm notified Pennpetro Energy of the new holding the following day, indicating a significant move in their investment strategy.

