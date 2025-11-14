Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. (YCSBF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. (OTCPK:YCSBF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.63% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. is $20.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.81 to a high of $22.85. The average price target represents an increase of 44.63% from its latest reported closing price of $14.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. is 382MM, a decrease of 23.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YCSBF is 0.02%, an increase of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.08% to 862K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 251K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YCSBF by 3.12% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 106K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YCSBF by 5.77% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 80K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing an increase of 18.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YCSBF by 7.73% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 80K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing an increase of 12.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YCSBF by 9.66% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 71K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares , representing an increase of 21.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YCSBF by 9.80% over the last quarter.

