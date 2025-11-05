Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Wizz Air Holdings (WZZAF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Wizz Air Holdings (OTCPK:WZZAF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.89% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Wizz Air Holdings is $23.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.18 to a high of $53.83. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.89% from its latest reported closing price of $28.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wizz Air Holdings is 6,436MM, an increase of 18.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wizz Air Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WZZAF is 0.38%, an increase of 39.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.59% to 14,927K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,422K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,686K shares , representing a decrease of 95.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WZZAF by 65.36% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 3,085K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,162K shares , representing a decrease of 67.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WZZAF by 59.27% over the last quarter.

APHIX - Artisan International Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,303K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,100K shares , representing a decrease of 34.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WZZAF by 49.80% over the last quarter.

BGETX - Baillie Gifford EAFE Fund Class 2 holds 1,030K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 966K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,225K shares , representing a decrease of 26.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WZZAF by 84.02% over the last quarter.

