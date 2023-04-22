Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Whitbread (LSE:WTB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Whitbread (LSE:WTB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.04% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Whitbread is $3,626.10. The forecasts range from a low of $2,676.50 to a high of $4,620.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.04% from its latest reported closing price of $3,125.00.

The projected annual revenue for Whitbread is $2,788MM, an increase of 21.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitbread. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTB is 0.11%, an increase of 0.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 19,941K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,662K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,693K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTB by 7.75% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 2,358K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,504K shares, representing a decrease of 6.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTB by 0.31% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 1,836K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,838K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTB by 3.78% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,537K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,505K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTB by 5.13% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,089K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,069K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTB by 7.81% over the last quarter.

