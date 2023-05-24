Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Watkin Jones (LSE:WJG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Watkin Jones (LSE:WJG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 106.19% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Watkin Jones is 158.36. The forecasts range from a low of 112.11 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 106.19% from its latest reported closing price of 76.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Watkin Jones is 570MM, an increase of 54.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

Watkin Jones Maintains 9.64% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.64%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watkin Jones. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 32.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WJG is 0.04%, an increase of 0.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.61% to 3,343K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 951K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 962K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WJG by 7.90% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 737K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares, representing an increase of 26.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WJG by 14.17% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 432K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 389K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares, representing an increase of 33.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WJG by 1.38% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 140K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.