Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Volution Group (VLUTF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Volution Group (OTCPK:VLUTF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Volution Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLUTF is 0.06%, an increase of 18.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.91% to 17K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing a decrease of 80.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLUTF by 37.68% over the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

