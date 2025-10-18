Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Volex (VLXGF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Volex (OTCPK:VLXGF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.60% Upside

As of July 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Volex is $5.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.65 to a high of $6.12. The average price target represents an increase of 27.60% from its latest reported closing price of $4.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Volex is 829MM, a decrease of 23.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Volex. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLXGF is 0.03%, an increase of 32.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 5,112K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,802K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,819K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLXGF by 35.01% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 796K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 787K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLXGF by 37.70% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 729K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares , representing an increase of 14.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLXGF by 43.49% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 408K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLXGF by 33.94% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 306K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares , representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLXGF by 36.22% over the last quarter.

